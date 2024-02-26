Previous
My local barista by mortmanphotography
28 / 365

My local barista

Another example of our colourful personalities - a young lady, bright, bubbly and enthusiastic serving great coffee at a place called On Flinders - couldn't resist taking this street portrait - I just love the colours!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
February 26th, 2024  
