28 / 365
My local barista
Another example of our colourful personalities - a young lady, bright, bubbly and enthusiastic serving great coffee at a place called On Flinders - couldn't resist taking this street portrait - I just love the colours!
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Dorothy
ace
Cute
February 26th, 2024
