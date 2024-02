Is it Morrison_bit of fun at my expense

I think you have to have a great sense of humour in this world….the kids wanted me to pick one of the Artvo’s illusions_ so I decided to fulfil my dream of riding the ocean on jet ski – some people remarked that I looked a little like a wild version of Scott Morrison…..no way….I just had a bloody good time there….If you haven’t been to Artvo mark it down on your to do list of things to see and do when in Melbourne