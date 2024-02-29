VINCENT NAMATJIRA 2024_National gallery

On Thursday night, I had the privilege to preview works for the Enlighten festival at the National Gallery of Australia. We saw new artwork by Vincent Namatjira called Indigenous All Stars. This artwork is a projection and sound-based work that lights up the gallery's wall with a video that brings Namatjira's art to life.

Vincent Namatjira OAM, born on 14 June 1983, is an Aboriginal Australian artist who lives in Indulkana, in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY lands) in South Australia. He has won lots of art awards and made history in 2020 by becoming the first Aboriginal person to win the Archibald Prize, after being nominated for it several times

This event also marked the opening of a big exhibition called Vincent Namatjira: Australia in Colour. The curator, Bruce Johnson-McLean, said it was the first time an artist had major exhibitions both inside and outside the gallery at the same time.

The light show celebrates Namatjira's indigenous heroes, like Eddie Koiki Mabo, Vincent Lingiari, Albert Namatjira, Adam Goodes, Cathy Freeman, Nicky Winmar, and the male elders from Namatjira's home on the APY Lands of SA. The music for the show was made by Namatjira and musician Jeremy Whiskey. It’s a great exhibition and will be on for the entire length of the festival. The Gallery for this time will be extending its opening hours for the viewing public with entertainment provided for all ages. This is a portrait of the artist.