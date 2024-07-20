In the shadows

The brief for this week's @52frames competition is to use light intentionally. I've always found light to be an incredible tool, especially when composing a shot. I always rely on it for my portrait work. When applied correctly, it can completely transform a photo's composition. In this example, I asked my daughter to sit for a pose, and instead of using a lighting kit, we used a household torch. By changing its position, we could see how it altered the character of the photo and the subject as well. It certainly did—my daughter became almost unrecognisable, and if I may say so, quite menacing as well!