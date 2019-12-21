Previous
Summer Garden by mozette
Summer Garden

It's the Summer Solstice today, and I'm looking at my garden. It's looking so nice right now.

The local feral cat has stopped pooping in my yard, the lawn is taking hold, and my Lime Tree is finally working out!
21st December 2019

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
