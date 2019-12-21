Sign up
Photo 3637
Summer Garden
It's the Summer Solstice today, and I'm looking at my garden. It's looking so nice right now.
The local feral cat has stopped pooping in my yard, the lawn is taking hold, and my Lime Tree is finally working out!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3637
photos
8
followers
14
following
996% complete
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
21st December 2019 10:16am
Tags
my_garden
