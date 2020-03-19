Previous
Empty by mozette
Empty

I went shopping for the first time since I returned home. And there's no toilet paper or tissues, and now there's no flour either.

Coles has put a two item limit on things per person (2 bags of flour, 2 loaves of bread). It's making sure people don't go overboard.
19th March 2020

