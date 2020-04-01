Previous
Garden Work by mozette
Photo 3740

Garden Work

Since the virus has been working its way around the world, I've been delving into my garden more and more.

Today, I was up before dawn and out the door to get the shopping done, go to Bunnings and then to the post office. Yep, it was a big day for me.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
