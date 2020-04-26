Previous
Autumn's Here by mozette
Autumn's Here

You can always see when the colder weather is on its way, the Frangipani's leaves wilt and fall. This lovely plant just can't stand the cold in any way, shape or form.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
