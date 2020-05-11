Previous
My Gym by mozette
We still can't go to our gyms here.

And my folks have their own gym... so why not put it to use? Today, Dad and I dusted it off, and I jumped on it for my first work out.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
