Previous
Next
Winter Gardening by mozette
Photo 3799

Winter Gardening

This week, I scored this lovely arch at Bunnings. Then, the climber at Big W... And then yesterday, I potted it up properly.

Now, all I need to do is wait until it claims over the arch and flowers.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise