Charity Stores by mozette
Photo 3803

Charity Stores

At last, charity stores are open again, and they are taking donations too. I took in two big boxes of goodies to Life Line.

They were so glad I sprayed all of the donations with Glen-20.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
