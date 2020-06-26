Previous
Pickin' yarn by mozette
Photo 3826

Pickin' yarn

I was out today and found some yarn for a beanie mum asked me to knit

But there's so much to choose from!

Which blue? Light blue, purple blue or blue blue???
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
