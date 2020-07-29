Previous
Blue Tongue Lizard by mozette
Photo 3859

Blue Tongue Lizard

I have a regular visitor to my garden every year. And it's this guy.

He's been coming to my place for a long time, so much so, I've watched him grow from a small lizard to the large size he is now. He knows I'd never hurt him, and has let me get close to him.
29th July 2020

Lynda Parker

Lynda Parker
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
