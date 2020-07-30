Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3860
My Tea Corner
I have a corner of my kitchen dedicated to tea, coffee and tea spoons as well as cheese knives, strainers and other things you'd need to make a good pot of tea.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3860
photos
6
followers
13
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
3860
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th July 2020 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close