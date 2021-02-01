Sign up
Photo 4046
Tea-time servers
I've enjoyed looking for these gorgeous spoons in opshops. I drink loose leaf tea, and it's lovely to have the right measurements for a pot of tea.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4046
photos
5
followers
11
following
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th January 2021 1:23pm
Tags
spoons
,
opshopping
,
my_place
,
op_shopping
