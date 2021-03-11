Previous
Chilling by mozette
Photo 4084

Chilling

Today, I spent my morning sitting out the back enjoying the garden.

Not long after this was taken, the heavens opened and it poured rain. I'm thankful I got inside before it did, as the awning leaked along the track and building again.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

