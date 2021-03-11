Sign up
Photo 4084
Chilling
Today, I spent my morning sitting out the back enjoying the garden.
Not long after this was taken, the heavens opened and it poured rain. I'm thankful I got inside before it did, as the awning leaked along the track and building again.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4084
photos
5
followers
11
following
1118% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
11th March 2021 9:37am
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
