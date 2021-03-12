Sign up
Photo 4085
Patches Removed
Today, I had my allergy patches taken off. When the nurse took the tape off, I started cry. And once she got to the patches, the pain was worse.
The poor nurse was crying with me, she knew it was hurting me. But I have to not shower until Monday.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
