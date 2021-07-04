Previous
Painting Day by mozette
Painting Day

It was so dull yesterday that I didn't want to paint. Instead, I went to my folks place to lift weights.

Then, I didn't get much sleep, no thanks to my neighbours doing laundry from 11pm and after midnight.... so I'm not looking as perky as I normally do.

But some loud music did my soul good!
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
