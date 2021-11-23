Previous
Family by mozette
Family

I arrived home from my folks house today to find a family of birds under my awning feeding their baby bird.

So beautiful!

And they were grabbing spiders and bugs off the lights to feed their baby.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
