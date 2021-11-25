Previous
Next
Christmas At My Place by mozette
Photo 4343

Christmas At My Place

I've been so tired, but I'm getting there with decorating.

It's been raining here lately, but it's nice that this time of year comes we can put up sparkly decorations.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise