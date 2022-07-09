Sign up
Photo 4569
Eggless Scones
Tomorrow I'm going to a birthday party, and I wanted to bake my famous cream scones. But I forgot to buy eggs...
So, I found a recipe where I can make scones with sour cream, water, self-raising flour and a little bit of milk. I sprinkled sugar on top of them before baking them.
They tasted pretty good too.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th July 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
recipe
baking
my_place
bkb in the city
They certainly look good
July 9th, 2022
