Eggless Scones by mozette
Photo 4569

Eggless Scones

Tomorrow I'm going to a birthday party, and I wanted to bake my famous cream scones. But I forgot to buy eggs...

So, I found a recipe where I can make scones with sour cream, water, self-raising flour and a little bit of milk. I sprinkled sugar on top of them before baking them.

They tasted pretty good too.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
bkb in the city
They certainly look good
July 9th, 2022  
