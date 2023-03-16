Sign up
Photo 4819
From Up Top
I change the clothes on all the mannequins at Lifeline on Thursdays. And when I'm up on the ladder, this is the view I get to see.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
16th March 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
Keren
Good stuff
March 16th, 2023
