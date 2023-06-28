Sign up
Photo 4923
Waiting In Style
At Archerfield Airport, the waiting room overlooking the airport itself is fitted out completely in 1920s style.
I love it!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
archerfield_airport
