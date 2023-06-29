Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4924
Thursday Fashion
Today, I changed a lot of the mannequins and this outfit was bought within hours of me finishing it, except the scarf.
Before 5pm, the manager, Chelsea helped me changed her into a new outfit.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4924
photos
8
followers
15
following
1349% complete
View this month »
4917
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
4924
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th June 2023 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lifeline
,
volunteer_work
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close