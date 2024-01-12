Previous
His & Hers by mozette
Photo 5121

His & Hers

I found these cool retro cups at work.

I love working at an op-shop. We get the coolest things coming in.

I didn't buy them, but they're cool.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise