Photo 5121
His & Hers
I found these cool retro cups at work.
I love working at an op-shop. We get the coolest things coming in.
I didn't buy them, but they're cool.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
cups
,
retro
,
op-shop
,
charity_store
