Photo 5122
Fashion Statement
The clothes at Lifeline are just beautiful... more lovely than what is in stores and you pay a fortune for now.
I do enjoy dressing up the mannequins every week. I normally pick out items which we have a hard time selling.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
