Previous
Fashion Statement by mozette
Photo 5122

Fashion Statement

The clothes at Lifeline are just beautiful... more lovely than what is in stores and you pay a fortune for now.

I do enjoy dressing up the mannequins every week. I normally pick out items which we have a hard time selling.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise