Photo 5123
Art From the Past
I made this in around 2006/8 from donated bookmarks from bookcrossers who sent them to me from all over the world 🌎
It was so much fun getting this together, and once I glued it all down, it was so lovely.
But nobody wanted to buy it. Never mind, it's something that is timeless.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
