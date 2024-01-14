Previous
Art From the Past
Art From the Past

I made this in around 2006/8 from donated bookmarks from bookcrossers who sent them to me from all over the world 🌎

It was so much fun getting this together, and once I glued it all down, it was so lovely.

But nobody wanted to buy it. Never mind, it's something that is timeless.
14th January 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
