Previous
Photo 5190
Mystery Item
Saw this at work today.
I have no idea what it is.
It's about a foot tall, lightweight and the centre thing is made of plastic.
I have a feeling I've seen it before.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
mystery
John Falconer
ace
No idea what it is but the photograph is lovely
March 21st, 2024
