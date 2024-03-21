Previous
Mystery Item by mozette
Photo 5190

Mystery Item

Saw this at work today.

I have no idea what it is.

It's about a foot tall, lightweight and the centre thing is made of plastic.

I have a feeling I've seen it before.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
No idea what it is but the photograph is lovely
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise