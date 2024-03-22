Sign up
Stove Top
My electric kettle started leaking, so I've pulled out my stove top one while I wait for my new one to arrive from Fly Buys.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
kettle
,
my_place
