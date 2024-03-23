Previous
Up Close by mozette
Up Close

This morning I took a photo of the strawberries in my garden, found my phone really focused on the seeds.

So, I cropped the best one for today.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
