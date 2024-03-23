Sign up
Previous
Photo 5192
Up Close
This morning I took a photo of the strawberries in my garden, found my phone really focused on the seeds.
So, I cropped the best one for today.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd March 2024 8:07am
Tags
strawberries
,
my_garden
