Before The Rain by mozette
Before The Rain

Yesterday I cleared out 4 plants from my garden, and gave away a 4 year old Cardboard Plant to my Aunty Helen. It was getting too big for my yard.

Now I've got space to move. And once my folks greenhouse shows up, I'll be able to get in and organise the garden better.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

