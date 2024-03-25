Previous
Office Cleaning by mozette
Photo 5194

Office Cleaning

The last room in my house is getting a big clear out. A lot of it is done but there's still quite a bit of rubbish and shredding to be done.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise