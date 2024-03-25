Sign up
Photo 5194
Office Cleaning
The last room in my house is getting a big clear out. A lot of it is done but there's still quite a bit of rubbish and shredding to be done.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
