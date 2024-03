Purple Day

Today is Purple Day, in support of people living with Epilepsy.



Over 50,000 people in my city alone live with this brain disease. Along with it comes learning disabilities, cognitive problems, and social issues.



I'm a high-functioning Epileptic, a person who can live on their own, cook on their own, and have the privilege to drive a motor vehicle. So long I stay on my medications, I'm as close to normal as I'm going to get.