Hi Ellie by mozette
Hi Ellie

Yesterday when we picked up the new desk, Dad and I were greeted by Ellie.

She may be getting older, but she loves her people. She spent a good part of our visit snuggled against our knees getting her ears scratched.
Lynda Parker

