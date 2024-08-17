Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5339
Hi Ellie
Yesterday when we picked up the new desk, Dad and I were greeted by Ellie.
She may be getting older, but she loves her people. She spent a good part of our visit snuggled against our knees getting her ears scratched.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5339
photos
15
followers
25
following
1462% complete
View this month »
5332
5333
5334
5335
5336
5337
5338
5339
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
16th August 2024 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ellie
,
out_and_about
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close