Dr. Who Merch by mozette
Photo 5345

Dr. Who Merch

Working at a charity store has its perks. Yesterday, we had a massive donation of Dr Who merchandise... and it was huge!

This was my score. I could have grabbed more, but I didn't. I mainly wanted K-9, the Tardis and the two Doctors from 'Bad Wolf' series. And I got them.

There was other items, but I got my wish list items.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
