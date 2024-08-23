Sign up
Previous
Photo 5345
Dr. Who Merch
Working at a charity store has its perks. Yesterday, we had a massive donation of Dr Who merchandise... and it was huge!
This was my score. I could have grabbed more, but I didn't. I mainly wanted K-9, the Tardis and the two Doctors from 'Bad Wolf' series. And I got them.
There was other items, but I got my wish list items.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
tardis
,
dr_who
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
