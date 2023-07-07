Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Eiði Camping
so we're looking forward to that, it's an old football field, which was made for camping, a paradise for children😊
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2023 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Love this fish-eye view
July 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
July 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Have fun!
July 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks😊👍
July 7th, 2023
