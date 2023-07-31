Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

No photo weather here today, lots of fog, our football stadium😢
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Oh dear, not great weather for photos. It looks like a very modern stadium.

Ian
July 31st, 2023  
