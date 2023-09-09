Previous
Glyvrar by mubbur
252 / 365

Glyvrar

Went for a trip with the wife, had to buy something on another island here, and just came across this nice little stone bridge there, the square is probably called Glyvrar😊
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely country scene, with the old bridge over the stream and the waterfall!

Ian
September 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊👍
September 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow this photo is fantastic Fav
September 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
September 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity Thanks😊
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise