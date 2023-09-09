Sign up
252 / 365
Glyvrar
Went for a trip with the wife, had to buy something on another island here, and just came across this nice little stone bridge there, the square is probably called Glyvrar😊
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th September 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely country scene, with the old bridge over the stream and the waterfall!
Ian
September 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊👍
September 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow this photo is fantastic Fav
September 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
September 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 9th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity
Thanks😊
September 9th, 2023
