253 / 365
Teddy
My best friend. Teddy😊
10th September 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne
Cute! Has he only 3 legs?
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
He made me grin
September 10th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanks no🤣😊
September 10th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@milaniet
Thanks😊
September 10th, 2023
