Tórshavn by mubbur
294 / 365

Tórshavn

Today was slaughter day of the year, and you show everyone in the city where the food comes from, so that you don't just have it vacuum-packed and in plastic in the freezer and cooler in the supermarket, a very nice and good prockt, so you can get a taste samples of many kinds of lamb meat and from cows that are slaughtered there also so everyone can see where the food comes from, you can also buy food there, many people who come together there, and many children, and they are allowed to ask about everything you can ask, a bit difficult to just show it with 6 photos must be seen😊 you cant see mote on my homepage here

http://www.nemmehjemmesider.dk/side/Lindenskov/index.asp
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is very amazing
October 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Yes thanks😊
October 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's a wonderful community event. Thanks for sharing these amazing images!
October 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Yes thanks😊
October 21st, 2023  
