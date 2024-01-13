Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Sandavág

Yes, a good day today here, have done a lot and two cars loaded on the dump, and good food, and now a handball Faroes and Norway
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect day
January 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks yes👍😊
January 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Go Faroes 📣🇫🇴
January 13th, 2024  
