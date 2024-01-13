Sign up
Photo 378
Sandavág
Yes, a good day today here, have done a lot and two cars loaded on the dump, and good food, and now a handball Faroes and Norway
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
378
photos
50
followers
52
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect day
January 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes👍😊
January 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Go Faroes 📣🇫🇴
January 13th, 2024
