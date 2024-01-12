Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Sandavág

We are taking the summer house and have the annual cleaning, with grandchildren, here there are two of the smallest
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
A lovely cute photo!

Ian
January 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful! I don't envy you cleaning with the grandchildren around
January 12th, 2024  
