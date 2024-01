T贸rshavn

Yes, the day started with winds up to hurricane force, it was up to 68 m/sec, and many caravans and houses have suffered major damage, there is over 200 damage to houses, many roofs and chimneys have fallen down, around us, luckily we got through the storm well, and our caravan also weathered the storm, had strapped it down really well馃ゲ馃ゲ