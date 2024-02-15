Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Me and Heini and Teddy were down on the redoubt today and looked at the big guns there, a good trip😊
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
