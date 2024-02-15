Sign up
Photo 411
Tórshavn
Me and Heini and Teddy were down on the redoubt today and looked at the big guns there, a good trip😊
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
411
photos
51
followers
52
following
7
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
15th February 2024 11:33am
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 15th, 2024
