Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 413
Tórshavn
Yes, today we have been in the hall a lot again, now the final had to be played, and the grandson was there, but it was just too short, but a silver medal is also ok, but everyone wants the gold🏀🏆🥈
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
413
photos
53
followers
54
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great collage and the bottom photo is so creative through the net. Congratulations to your grandson for the silver medal!
February 17th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Just think how many teams they beat to win the silver medal! Congratulations.
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close