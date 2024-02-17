Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, today we have been in the hall a lot again, now the final had to be played, and the grandson was there, but it was just too short, but a silver medal is also ok, but everyone wants the gold🏀🏆🥈
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Corinne C ace
Great collage and the bottom photo is so creative through the net. Congratulations to your grandson for the silver medal!
February 17th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Just think how many teams they beat to win the silver medal! Congratulations.
February 17th, 2024  
