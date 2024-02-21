Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
Vestmanna

Vestmanna, here you can see 3 bridges in this photo
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful waterfall! and the bridges at various levels are impressive
February 21st, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Fossá.
Kan ikke huske å ha sett den full, men har sett bilder.
February 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks😊
February 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja regnet meget her👍😊🥲
February 21st, 2024  
