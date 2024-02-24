Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A photo was made today as well, down above the city, towards the harbour
Oli Lindenskov

A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful ship and harbour,
February 24th, 2024  
