Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 437

Tórshavn

A little walk with Teddy today, he loves to come for a wal
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
March 12th, 2024  
