Previous
Photo 463
Tjørnuvík
Tjørnuvík, a small settlement in the north
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
2
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
7th April 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cordiander
Very nice houses in this natural landscape. I love the gras roofs.
April 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@cordulaamann
Thanks😊
April 7th, 2024
