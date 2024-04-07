Previous
Tjørnuvík by mubbur
Photo 463

Tjørnuvík

Tjørnuvík, a small settlement in the north
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cordiander
Very nice houses in this natural landscape. I love the gras roofs.
April 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@cordulaamann Thanks😊
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise