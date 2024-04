T贸rshavn

Yes, a nice trip down to our little plantation, with Heini, to claim the ducks, then Regin called my son and wanted us for coffee, then Heini was going to try out the digger he had bought, so it was a good day, then I saw that there was a new pair of swans in our little lake, it looks like it has started to build a nest, I hope so馃憤馃槉